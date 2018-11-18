The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the tremor which occurred at 4:25 am Manila time

Published 7:39 AM, November 19, 2018

SUVA, Fiji – A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji Monday, the United States Geological Survey said, but it was too deep to cause any damage.

It was centred 534 kilometers (331 miles) deep and 283 kilometers east of the capital Suva where residents said they did not notice any shaking.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the tremor which occurred at 9:25 am (2025 GMT Sunday).

The area is prone to deep undersea earthquakes and was hit with a 7.8-magnitude tremor two months ago.

Fiji sits within the "Ring of Fire", a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific that is subject to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. – Rappler.com