The Australian ambassador wraps up her Philippine tour with updates on humanitarian support, and trade and investment opportunities

Published 1:32 PM, December 07, 2018

Bookmark to watch the interview at 1:30 PM

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to Amanda Gorely, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines.

Gorely, whose tour is coming to an end in December 2018, talks about the bilateral relations between Australia and the Philippines. Defense relationship has been strong since World War II, but has grown to new levels following events in Marawi and a series of national disasters.

Gorely also talks about two-way trade and investment between the two countries, with Philippine companies investing in Australia.

Watch the interview here. – Rappler.com