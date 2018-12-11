'Political parties should be able to campaign to present their policies,' says the order published by the Royal Gazette

Published 2:21 PM, December 11, 2018

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand's junta has lifted a ban on political campaigning ahead of 2019 elections, according to an order published by the Royal Gazette Tuesday, December 11, 4 years after it was introduced following the kingdom's latest coup.

"Political parties should be able to campaign to present their policies," the order said, adding it comes into immediate effect with the poll, slated for February 24, looming. – Rappler.com