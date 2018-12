The former Nissan boss has been arrested on suspicion of 'aggravated breach of trust,' report Japanese media

Published 10:59 AM, December 21, 2018

TOKYO, Japan – Prosecutors have re-arrested former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn over fresh allegations of breach of trust, local media said Friday, December 21, in the latest twist to a rollercoaster saga.

Public broadcaster NHK and local news agency Jiji said Ghosn had been arrested on suspicion of "aggravated breach of trust," putting into question hopes of a potential early release.

The auto baron had earlier had hopes of being freed on bail after a court rejected a bid by prosecutors to extend his detention over allegations of under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars over several years.

This new arrest gives prosecutors 48 hours to question him on the new matter.

Since his arrest last month, the once jet-setting executive has languished in a tiny cell in a detention center in northern Tokyo, where he has complained about the cold and the rice-based menu.

His lengthy detention – in Japan, suspects can be "re-arrested" several times over different allegations – has sparked criticism, especially from abroad. – Rappler.com