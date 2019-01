(UPDATED) The palace does not give any reason for Sultan Muhammad V's decision, but there are rumors he married a former Miss Moscow in Russia

Published 7:35 PM, January 06, 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (UPDATED) – Malaysia's king has abdicated, royal officials said Sunday, January 6, ending weeks of speculation about his future after he took a leave of absence and amid rumors he married a Russian former beauty queen.

Sultan Muhammad V's decision marks the first time a king has abdicated in the Muslim-majority country since it gained independence from Britain in 1957.

"The National Palace informs that his majesty has resigned as the 15th king effective January 6," said a statement from the palace.

It did not give any reason for the 49-year-old royal's move.

But there had been a question mark over the reign of the king, who ascended to the throne in December 2016, since he took a leave of absence for medical treatment in November.

Reports then circulated online that he had married a former Miss Moscow in Russia – although royal officials in Malaysia have so far not commented on the rumors.

Speculation intensified about his future this week when the country's Islamic royals reportedly held a special meeting.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with a unique arrangement where the throne changes hands every 5 years between rulers of the 9 Malaysian states headed by centuries-old Islamic royalty. – Rappler.com