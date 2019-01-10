'I think Chairman Kim Jong-un's visit to China will have a very positive effect on the success of the second US-North Korea summit,' Moon Jae-in tells reporters

Published 10:03 AM, January 10, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to China this week is a sign that a second summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump is "imminent," the South's President Moon Jae-in said Thursday, January 10.

"I think Chairman Kim Jong-un's visit to China will have a very positive effect on the success of the second US-North Korea summit," Moon told reporters. – Rappler.com