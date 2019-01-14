Second black box from Lion Air crash found – Indonesian officials
'We have found the cockpit voice recorder this morning, at around 9 am,' Haryo Satmiko, head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, says
Published 12:18 PM, January 14, 2019
THE FIRST BLACK BOX. This picture from Indonesia media agency "detikcom" shows officials displaying part of the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT 610's black box, an FDR (flight data recorder), after it was recovered from the Java Sea in the waters off Karawang on November 1, 2018. File photo by Pradita Utama/Detikcom/AFP
JAKARTA, Indonesia – Divers have found the second black box from a doomed Lion Air jet that crashed last year killing all 189 people onboard, Indonesian authorities said Monday, January 14.
"We have found the cockpit voice recorder this morning, at around 9 am,” Haryo Satmiko, head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, told the Agence France-Presse. (READ: Crashed Lion Air plane: What we know) – Rappler.com