Published 12:18 PM, January 14, 2019

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Divers have found the second black box from a doomed Lion Air jet that crashed last year killing all 189 people onboard, Indonesian authorities said Monday, January 14.

"We have found the cockpit voice recorder this morning, at around 9 am,” Haryo Satmiko, head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, told the Agence France-Presse. (READ: Crashed Lion Air plane: What we know) – Rappler.com