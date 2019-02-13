Abu Walid featured in a number of online recruitment videos for the extremist group, including the first Indonesian-language video appealing for Indonesian militants to fight for ISIS in the Philippines if they could not reach Syria

Published 10:14 PM, February 13, 2019

JAKARTA, Indonesia – An Indonesian Islamic State group member who appeared in terrorist propaganda videos showing the execution of prisoners has been killed in Syria, police said Wednesday, February 13.

Muhammad Saifuddin, who was known widely by the alias Abu Walid, was killed on January 29 in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor by shrapnel from a Syrian government tank shell, national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told Agence France-Presse in a WhatsApp message.

"Abu Walid was one of ISIS's executioners," Prasetyo said, adding he appeared in online execution videos released by the group.

Saifuddin also featured in a number of online recruitment videos for the extremist group, including the first Indonesian-language video appealing for Indonesian militants to fight for ISIS in the Philippines if they could not reach Syria, according to the Institute for Police Analysis of Conflict (IPAC).

He was designated a terrorist in August last year by the United States.

Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, has long struggled with Islamist militancy and has been hit by a series of attacks in the past 15 years, including the 2002 Bali bombings that left more than 200 people dead.

In recent years, hundreds of radicals from Indonesia have flocked abroad to fight with ISIS in Syria and Marawi in the Philippines, and the country has seen a surge in plots and attacks linked to the jihadists. – Rappler.com