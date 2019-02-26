US President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One after flying half way around the world from Washington

February 26, 2019

HANOI, Vietnam – US President Donald Trump landed in Hanoi on Tuesday, February 26, for two days of talks to try to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to give up his nuclear arsenal.

Trump arrived on Air Force One after flying half way around the world from Washington, while Kim arrived earlier, following a two-and-a-half-day train journey from Pyongyang. They were due to have dinner Wednesday, February 27, and continue talks on Thursday, February 28. – Rappler.com