Trump lands in Hanoi for North Korea nuclear summit
HANOI, Vietnam – US President Donald Trump landed in Hanoi on Tuesday, February 26, for two days of talks to try to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to give up his nuclear arsenal.
Trump arrived on Air Force One after flying half way around the world from Washington, while Kim arrived earlier, following a two-and-a-half-day train journey from Pyongyang. They were due to have dinner Wednesday, February 27, and continue talks on Thursday, February 28. – Rappler.com