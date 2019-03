The floods in Sentani, near the provincial capital of Jayapura, were triggered by torrential rain on Saturday

Published 10:35 AM, March 17, 2019

JAKARTA, Indonesia – At least 42 people have been killed by flash floods in Indonesia’s eastern Papua province, an official said Sunday, March 17.

The floods in Sentani, near the provincial capital of Jayapura, were triggered by torrential rain on Saturday, and also left 21 people injured. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.