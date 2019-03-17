Indonesian disaster official says two people died at the Tiu Kelep waterfall in Lombok Island after the earthquake, and one of them is a Malaysian

Published 11:24 PM, March 17, 2019

MATARAM, Indonesia – At least two people were killed and dozens injured Sunday, March 17, after an earthquake on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok triggered a landslide, officials said.

The 5.5-magnitude quake is thought to have caused the landslide at the Tiu Kelep waterfall in the north of the island.

"Two people died in the landslide in the Tiu Kelep waterfall after the earthquake, one of them is a Malaysian," a disaster agency spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

At least 44 people were injured in the earthquake, according to the agency, including 8 Malaysians, while more than 30 houses were destroyed and about 500 others slightly damaged.

Indonesia is one of the most disaster-prone nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

Lombok was rocked by several earthquakes last summer, killing more than 500 people and leaving over 150,000 homeless.

Last September, the country was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island which killed around 2,200 people. – Rappler.com