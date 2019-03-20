Philip Arps is charged with two counts of distributing objectionable material under the Films Act

Published 2:16 PM, March 20, 2019

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – A 44-year-old man has become the second person charged with sharing a gruesome livestream video of the deadly attack at a Christchurch mosque.

Philip Arps, 44, was arrested by New Zealand Police on Tuesday, March 19, 4 days after 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant went on a rampage at two mosques in the southern city, killing 50 people and injuring dozens more.

Arps was charged with two counts of distributing objectionable material under the Films Act, and was remanded in custody after appearing in Christchurch District Court. (READ: Facebook scrubs 1.5 million Christchurch attack videos but criticism goes viral)

He is due back in court on April 15.

A teenager appeared in court earlier this week on the same charge.

The livestream video was shot by alleged gunman Tarrant, who is currently facing one charge of murder for the killings at Al Noor and Linwood mosques.

The funerals of the first victims started on Wednesday, March 20, with more expected to take place later Wednesday and on Thursday as officials release the victims' bodies to their families. – Rappler.com