Published 8:04 PM, March 25, 2019

BEIJING, China – A person wielding a gun killed 5 people in northern China before being arrested by police, local authorities said Monday, March 25.

Police seized bullets from the suspect, who was wounded in the incident, said officials in Tongliao – a city in China's Inner Mongolia region – citing a police statement.

The shooting took place around 3.30pm (0730 GMT) and the case is under investigation, according to a statement on the local government's official Twitter-like Weibo account.

District police did not immediately respond to Agence France-Presse's request for comment.

Gun violence is rare in China, where the government tightly restricts ownership of firearms.

There are no official statistics on gun-related deaths.

In November 2017, 3 people were shot dead and 6 others wounded in southern Guangdong province.

In January that same year, a high-ranking city official in the southwestern province of Sichuan burst into a government meeting and shot and wounded the mayor and city party secretary before killing himself. – Rappler.com