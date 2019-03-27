Meng, who served as the vice minister of public security, disappears in 2018 during a visit to China from France and is later accused of accepting bribes

Published 5:01 PM, March 27, 2019

BEIJING, China – China has expelled former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei from the Communist Party and dismissed him from his official positions, the country's graft watchdog announced Wednesday, March 27.

Meng, who served as the vice minister of public security, disappeared last year during a visit to China from France and was later accused of accepting bribes.

"Meng Hongwei has no party principle... does not report personal matters in accordance with regulations... and refuses to implement the decision of the Party Central Committee," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement. – Rappler.com