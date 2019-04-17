Based on data collected at polling stations, Saiful Mujani Research Center, Indo Barometer, and Indikator Politik Indonesia say Widodo is holding a strong lead, although official results are not due until next month

Published 4:54 PM, April 17, 2019

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesia's Joko Widodo was on track to be re-elected as president of the world's third-biggest democracy Wednesday with pollsters giving him a wide lead over rival Prabowo Subianto, an ex-general.

Based on data collected at polling stations, Saiful Mujani Research Center, Indo Barometer and Indikator Politik Indonesia said Widodo was holding a strong lead, although official results are not due until next month. (READ: Indonesia polls close as 'everyman' president battles firebrand ex-general)

Saiful Mujani Research Center said its "quickcount" measure put Widodo at 55.34% against his rival's 44.66%, Indo Barometer said the vote was at 55.36% to 44.64% in Widodo's favor, while Indikator Politik Indonesia put the race at 55.97% to 44.03%. – Rappler.com