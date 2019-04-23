More than 50 feared killed in landslide at Myanmar jade mine – police
This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.
YANGON, Myanmar – Dozens are feared dead after a landslide in northern Myanmar's Kachin state engulfed jade miners while they were sleeping, local police said Tuesday, April 23, the latest accident in a notoriously dangerous industry.
"Fifty-four people are missing in the mud," a duty officer from the Hpakant police station in Kachin told Agence France-Presse, adding that "there's no way they (the missing) could have survived." – Rappler.com
