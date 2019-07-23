The Russian jet breaches South Korean airspace twice prompting the Korean Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots.

Published 11:06 AM, July 23, 2019

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea said it fired warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday, July 23 after it violated the country's airspace off its east coast.

The Russian jet breached South Korean airspace twice prompting the Air Force to scramble fighter jets and fire warning shots, an official at the Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.

It was the first time a Russian plane has violated South Korean airspace, the official said, adding that the military was investigating. – Rappler.com