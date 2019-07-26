Eleven people have been found alive since the side of a hill collapsed on 22 homes late Tuesday, July 23, covering them in thick mud

BEIJING, China – The death toll in a landslide that buried a village in southwest China rose to 24 on Friday, July 26, with 27 people still missing 3 days after the disaster, state media said.

Four more bodies were found on Friday after 5, including two children and a mother with a baby, were unearthed the day before in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, according to official news outlets.

Previous reports said 25 people were missing but the official Xinhua news agency raised the number to 27, saying non-residents who were visiting the village had not been counted.

Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain, and the country has suffered heavy flooding this year. – Rappler.com