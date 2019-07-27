Hong Kong riot police fires tear gas against the crowd defying the ban on the protest against the suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators

Published 5:36 PM, July 27, 2019

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

HONG KONG – Riot police fired tear gas on Saturday, July 27, at protesters marching through a Hong Kong town near the Chinese border to rally against suspected triad gangs who beat up pro-democracy demonstrators there last weekend.

Images broadcast on multiple television stations showed repeated rounds of tear gas fired at the crowds in Yuen Long after tense standoffs with protesters, some of whom were throwing projectiles at police and had surrounded a police van. – Rappler.com