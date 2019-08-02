(3rd UPDATE) The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck offshore at a depth of 42 kilometers, some 150 kilometers from Labuan, southwest of the capital Jakarta

Published 8:50 PM, August 02, 2019

EVACUATION. Resident stand outside an apartment block after a strong earthquake hit the area around Jakarta on August 2, 2019. Photo by Dessy Sagita/AFP

JAKARTA, Indonesia (3rd UPDATE) – A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's heavily populated Java island Friday, August 2, with the country's disaster agency warning that it could generate a tsunami of up to 3 meters (10 feet).

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck offshore at a depth of 42 kilometers (26 miles), some 150 kilometers (90 miles) from Labuan, southwest of the capital Jakarta, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS initially put the earthquake's magnitude at 6.8 before raising its intensity.

Indonesia's disaster agency pegged the earthquake at magnitude 7.4 and warned it could spark a tsunami.

"There are some areas at risk of a serious threat of a tsunami that could be as high as 3 meters," said agency official Rahmat Triyono.

"We're still waiting for reports about damage" from the earthquake, he added.

Residents in Jakarta fled their homes as buildings in the megacity swayed from the force of the earthquake, which struck at 7:03 pm (1203 GMT).

"The chandelier in my apartment was shaking and I just ran from the 19th floor," 50-year-old Elisa told Agence France-Presse.

"Everybody else ran too. It was a really strong jolt and I was very scared."

At least two people were killed and thousands were forced from their homes after a major magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia this month.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating magnitude 9.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 across the Indian Ocean region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia. – Rappler.com