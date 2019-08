Nuon Chea dies at age 93 almost a year after he was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity

Published 8:37 PM, August 04, 2019

CONVICTED. This file handout taken and released by the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) on November 16, 2018 shows former Khmer Rouge leader Nuon Chea sitting in court at the ECCC in Phnom Penh. File photo by Mark Peters / Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia/AFP

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Khmer Rouge 'brother number two' Nuon Chea died Sunday, August 4, at aged 93, a spokesman for the Cambodia tribunal where he was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity told Agence France-Presse.

"We can confirm that defendant Nuon Chea... passed away this evening on 4 August 2019 at Khmer Soviet Friendship hospital," court spokesman Neth Pheaktra said. – Rappler.com