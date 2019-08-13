(UPDATED) The Hong Kong International Airport reverses a previous statement saying that all departing flights have been canceled

Published 6:10 PM, August 13, 2019

PROTEST BLOCK. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters (bottom) block access to the departure gates during another demonstration at Hong Kong's international airport on August 13, 2019. Photo by Philip Fong/AFP

HONG KONG (UPDATED) – Hong Kong airport authorities on Tuesday, August 13, suspended all check-ins, but reversed a previous statement saying that all departing flights had been canceled as pro-democracy protesters blocked the facility.

"Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, and all check-in processes have now been suspended," a statement on the airport website said.

"All passengers are advised to leave the terminal buildings as soon as possible."

The statement did not clarify how many flights would be canceled and whether arriving flights would be affected by the decision.

The statement walked back a previous announcement that said all departing flights had been canceled.

The decision came after thousands of pro-democracy protesters flooded into the airport for the second consecutive day and blocked passengers from reaching entrances to the departure area in both terminals.

It came a day after authorities announced the unprecedented complete cancelation of all arriving and departing flights over a massive rally. – Rappler.com