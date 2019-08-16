The South Korean military says the projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon of Kangwon Province into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan

Published 9:38 AM, August 16, 2019

TEST FIRE. This early August 10, 2019 picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 11, 2019, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (seated) supervising the test-fire of a new weapon at an undisclosed location. Photo by KCNA via KNS/AFP

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea fired two "unidentified projectiles" into the sea on Friday, August 16, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said -- the latest in a series of such launches by Pyongyang.

The South Korean military said the projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon of Kangwon Province into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

"The military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.

It was the sixth round of launches since last month, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un labelling them a "solemn warning" over US-South Korean joint military drills that began earlier this month.

North Korea has always been infuriated by the war games, decrying them as rehearsals for invasion.

Earlier Friday, the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country released a statement saying it rejected comments by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday, August 15, that outlined his desire for unification, and said it had nothing else to discuss with South Korean authorities.

In a speech marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 rule, Moon outlined a goal of "achieving peace and unification by 2045", although his single five-year term presidency ends in 2022.

The North's statement blamed the South for the deadlock of the "historic Panmunjom declaration", adding: "We have nothing to talk any more with the south Korean authorities nor have any idea to sit with them again." – Rappler.com