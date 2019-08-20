'China’s recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the South China Sea is disturbing,' says US National Security Advisor John Bolton

Published 9:56 PM, August 20, 2019

ON SOUTH CHINA SEA. US National Security Advisor John Bolton accuses China of 'bullying tactics' in the increasingly tense waters of the South China Sea. File photo from AFP

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The White House on Tuesday, August 20, accused China of "bullying tactics" in the increasingly tense waters of the South China Sea and said it would resist Beijing on the dispute.

"China’s recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the South China Sea is disturbing," President Donald Trump's national security advisor John Bolton tweeted.

"The United States stands firmly with those who oppose coercive behavior and bullying tactics which threaten regional peace and security."

China’s recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the South China Sea is disturbing. The United States stands firmly with those who oppose coercive behavior and bullying tactics which threaten regional peace and security. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 20, 2019

China has been accused of deploying warships, arming island outposts and ramming fishing vessels in the resource-rich sea, also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Washington has repeatedly criticized China's attempts to exert growing dominance in the disputed waters, but Bolton's latest broadside comes as the two economic superpowers face off in a damaging trade war. – Rappler.com