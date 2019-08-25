Hong Kong police say officer fired gunshot in protest clashes
HONG KONG – A Hong Kong police officer fired at least one gunshot Sunday, August 25, the first time a live round has been used during 3 months of protests.
Violent clashes broke out between protesters and police in Tsuen Wan, around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from central Hong Kong, after a rally at a nearby sports stadium attracted thousands of people.
"According to my understanding, just now a gunshot was fired by a colleague... My initial understanding was that it was a uniformed policeman who fired his gun," a Hong Kong police officer told reporters. – Rappler.com