It is the first time a live round was used during the 3 months of protests

Published 9:39 PM, August 25, 2019

VIOLENCE. Police fire tear gas during a protest in Tsuen Wan district of Hong Kong on August 25, 2019. Photo by Philip Fong/AFP

HONG KONG – A Hong Kong police officer fired at least one gunshot Sunday, August 25, the first time a live round has been used during 3 months of protests.

Violent clashes broke out between protesters and police in Tsuen Wan, around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from central Hong Kong, after a rally at a nearby sports stadium attracted thousands of people.

"According to my understanding, just now a gunshot was fired by a colleague... My initial understanding was that it was a uniformed policeman who fired his gun," a Hong Kong police officer told reporters. – Rappler.com