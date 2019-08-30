HONG KONG, China – Leading Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested Friday morning, August 30, his party said, a day ahead of a planned rally in the city that has been banned by the police.

"Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30," Demosisto tweeted. "He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers following the case now."

Demosisto describes itself as a "progressive, movement-oriented youth activist group in Hong Kong that advocates self-determination, both internal and external."

News website Hong Kong Free Press said Wong's "arrest comes hours after pro-independence leader Andy Chan was detained at the airport." Wong is the leader of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party. He was detained Thursday night, August 29, while trying to board a flight to Japan. – Rappler.com