Hong Kong, China – Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters gathered outside government headquarters, as thousands defied a ban to rally through the city center on Saturday, August 31.

Protesters threw rocks and pointed lasers at riot police separated from the crowds by barriers.

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters have taken to the city's streets despite a police ban on a planned rally and march. – Rappler.com