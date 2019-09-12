HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

How Ryan Cayabyab keeps the music playing

The music industry's beloved Maestro is conferred the Ramon Magsaysay Award, recognizing a legacy that includes more than just the several hundreds of songs he's written

Text by Amanda T. Lago
Photo by Maria Tan

