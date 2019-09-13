HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

PROFILE | RAVISH KUMAR

Fighting for India's free press

Indian journalist Ravish Kumar speaks to Rappler about receiving death threats, journalism, and giving voice to the voiceless

Text by Vernise L Tantuco
Photos by LeAnne Jazul

PROFILE | RAVISH KUMAR

Fighting for India's free press

Indian journalist Ravish Kumar speaks to Rappler about receiving death threats, journalism, and giving voice to the voiceless

Text by Vernise L Tantuco
Photos by LeAnne Jazul