HONG KONG, China – All train services in Hong Kong including the line to the airport were suspended on Saturday, October 5, the city's rail operator said, after violent clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters saw subway stations vandalized.

"All MTR services covering the Heavy Rail including Airport Express, Light Rail and MTR bus cannot be resumed this morning," the MTR Corporation said in a statement.

"After the outbreak of violence at multiple districts, maintenance staff has to make sure of their own safety before they could travel to the damaged stations to inspect and assess the extent of damages at our stations, and to carry out repair works," the statement said, adding that the closure would be reviewed later Saturday. – Rappler.com