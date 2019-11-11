KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysian ex-leader Najib Razak's first trial linked to the 1MDB scandal will proceed after a judge ruled Monday, November 11, that prosecutors had made a sufficient case, boosting efforts to bring him to justice over the mammoth fraud.

The former prime minister must enter his defense on 7 charges related to the theft of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from a former unit of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali told the High Court in Kuala Lumpur.

More to follow. – Rappler.com