WATCH: 800,000 people mark 6 months of Hong Kong protests
The 800,000-strong protest march on Sunday, December 8, is largely incident-free
Published 7:35 PM, December 10, 2019
800,000 Hong Kongers take to the streets to mark 6 months of protest in their city. Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP
HONG KONG – Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong marked its 6th month on Sunday, December 8. Despite the 800,000 protesters marching for most of Sunday afternoon, it mostly was an incident-free event.
The protests in the semi-autonomous city have seen a marked drop in violence and vandalism after the landslide win by pro-democracy candidates in their recent district elections.
One thing that did arise during Sunday's march was a small fire outside the High Court, but otherwise clashes were avoided throughout.
The demonstration was approved until 10 pm, which restrained the police from taking any initiative. By the time the march ended on Des Voeux road just past Chater Garden, most protesters had gone home as the demonstration ended peacefully. – Rappler.com
Tommy Walker is a freelance travel journalist and correspondent. He has reported on events and stories relating to North Korea, Colombia, Venezuela, France, and Russia. He is based in Hong Kong.
