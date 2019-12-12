KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysia's leader-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim was Thursday, December 12, questioned by police over allegations he sexually assaulted a male former aide, the latest such scandal to hit the veteran politician's career.

Anwar told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) he was quizzed at national police headquarters over the claims by Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, which he has vehemently denied.

The lawmaker, seen as the likely successor to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, spent almost a decade in jail after being convicted of sodomising a young male aide, allegations that supporters say were aimed at ruining his political career.

Sex between men remains illegal under colonial-era laws in the Muslim-majority country.

Anwar was released from prison and pardoned last year after his alliance stormed to a shock victory against a corruption-plagued coalition that had ruled the country since independence from Britain in 1957.

But political tensions have escalated sharply, with Anwar's nemesis-turned-ally Mahathir refusing to say exactly when he will hand over power, and vicious infighting erupting in his People's Justice Party (PKR).

The latest allegations emerged last week – just before the start of PKR's annual congress – with Yusoff claiming that Anwar assaulted him and attempted to force him to have sex.

Yusoff was called in for questioning by police this week. On Thursday Anwar said he was questioned first at police headquarters for about an hour, before officers completed the process at his residence.

"I hope the probe will be completed quickly," he told AFP.

Anwar was first thrown in jail in the 1990s after being sacked from his position as deputy prime minister by Mahathir, who was in his first stint as premier at the time, and their stormy relationship has loomed over Malaysian politics ever since.

In 2015, he was jailed for a second time on sodomy charges and only released after last year's elections.

Mahathir and Anwar reconciled ahead of the polls in a bid to oust the scandal-mired Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition of Najib Razak. – Rappler.com