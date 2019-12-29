MANILA, Philippines – Two people were killed and 4 others were injured when a car crashed outside Lucky Plaza mall in Singapore on Sunday, December 29.

The Straits Times of Singapore reported that the car "crashed through a metal railing and landed on the side road next to the mall" along Orchard Road, citing eyewitnesses, shortly before 5 pm.

Six female pedestrians were hit by the car.

Two of them died after being rushed to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the other 4 were seriously injured.

The car's 64-year-old driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The Lucky Plaza mall is a popular hangout place of the Filipino community in Singapore, especially among overseas Filipino workers. – Rappler.com