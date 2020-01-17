TOKYO, Japan – Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a potential future prime minister according to some opinion polls, said he became the father of a baby boy on Friday, January 17.

The boy is the first child for Koizumi, the 38-year-old son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, and his 42-year-old wife, TV personality Christel Takigawa. They got married in August.

"I'm glad I was able to witness (the birth)," he told reporters, adding the mother and child are both in good health.

"I am happy and relieved as a father," he later told a press conference.

Koizumi attracted attention Wednesday, January 15, by saying he would take a paternity leave after the birth of his first child, a rare move in a country where many men do not take time off for the birth of children.

He is expected to take a total of two weeks off during the first 3 months by working fewer hours, telecommuting and having subordinates shoulder some of his workload.

The regular working hours of Environment Ministry officials is 7 hours and 45 minutes a day, and having two weeks off is equivalent to roughly 110 hours off, according to the ministry. – Rappler.com