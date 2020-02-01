SYDNEY, Australia – The Australian government on Saturday, February 1, said it would bar non-citizens arriving from China from entering the country under new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said only "Australian citizens, Australian residents, dependents, legal guardians or spouses" would be permitted into the country from China from Saturday. (READ: Australia confirms first coronavirus case)

"The arrangements are being put in place through our border authorities to ensure that that can be actioned," he added. "Those that do return will be required to go into self-isolation for 14 days."

Australia's foreign ministry also updated its travel advice for China to "do not travel." – Rappler.com