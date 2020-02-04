This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

SINGAPORE – Singapore on Tuesday, February 4, announced the first local transmissions of the deadly novel coronavirus from China.

The Ministry of Health said it had found 6 additional cases, 4 of them involving human-to-human transmission in Singapore, bringing the total infections to 24 in the city-state.

"Though 4 of these cases constitute a local transmission cluster, there is as yet no evidence of widespread sustained community transmission in Singapore,” the ministry said in a statement. – Rappler.com