TOKYO, Japan – A woman in her 80s in Kanagawa Prefecture has died of the new coronavirus in Japan, the first confirmed fatality in the country, the health minister said Thursday, February 13.

More than 200 people have been found to be infected with the pneumonia-causing COVID-19 in Japan, most of them passengers and crew of a cruise ship that remains quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo.

