KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, at 94 the world's oldest leader, submitted his resignation to the king on Monday, February 24. his office said, after a bid by his political partners to bring down the government.

Mahathir "has sent a resignation letter as prime minister of Malaysia", said a statement from his office.

Kenyataan Akhbar : Peletakan Jawatan sebagai Perdana Menteri Malaysia pic.twitter.com/naW2MajfsG — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) February 24, 2020

– Rappler.com