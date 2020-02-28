TOKYO, Japan – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will close from Saturday, February 29 to March 15 amid concern over the coronavirus outbreak, the operator of the theme parks said.

Oriental Land Company, operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, made the announcement on Friday, February 29, saying that the policy is in line with the government's request this week to cancel or postpone big events for two weeks.

"Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have decided to proceed with an extraordinary closure from Saturday February 29, 2020, through Sunday March 15" after the government urged measures to limit the spread of the virus, the operator said in a statement.

"In view of large-scale transmission risks, we have decided to request (organizers) to cancel, postpone or hold sport and cultural events nationwide on a smaller scale than planned for the next two weeks nationwide," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, February 26, told a meeting of a government task force to fight the outbreak.

A number of public events have been canceled in Japan since then. In addition, the government on Friday formally requested education boards across the country to close elementary, junior and high schools for about a month from next week.

Oriental Land said it plans to reopen the parks near Tokyo on March 16 but will decide the exact schedule later after consulting with government agencies.

"Currently, we plan to reopen on March 16. But we'll decide when to open by looking at the situation and developments. We'll also consult (official) agencies concerned," a spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

More than 30 million visitors flood into the two parks per year, and they are among the most popular destinations for tourists coming to Tokyo.

The move comes as the Japanese government steps up measures to tackle the outbreak of the virus, which has been linked to at least four deaths in the country and nearly 200 infections.

And the government has urged people to work from home and commute during off-peak hours, as well as avoid large gatherings. – Rappler.com