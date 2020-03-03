BEIJING, China – China reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, March 3, marking the lowest number of new daily infections in 6 weeks.

There were also 31 more deaths, the National Health Commission reported – all in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, raising the nationwide toll to 2,943.

The disease first emerged in December in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, before spreading to more than 60 countries. (READ: 9 times more new virus cases outside China than inside – WHO)

The number of cases in China has been generally declining after significant quarantine efforts, although the 11 new infections reported on Tuesday outside Hubei was the highest for 5 days.

In total, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in mainland China.

Worldwide, close to 3,100 people have died of the illness. – Rappler.com