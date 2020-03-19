SINGAPORE – Singapore confirmed 6 more cases of the novel coronavirus involving travelers who recently visited the Philippines, as the city-state tightens its borders to stop the importation of COVID-19 from other countries.

The 6 cases involving Philippine travelers were included in the bulletins of Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18 and 19. They include 5 Singaporeans and one Filipino.

Another Filipino tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, but his recent travel history was to the United Kingdom.

This brings to 13 the number of Filipinos in Singapore who have tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Other Filipinos with COVID-19 in Singapore include a preschool teaching staff member, and two domestic workers who work under the same employer who also contracted the disease.

Singapore has had 345 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening. Of this number, 124 have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital, most of the others are stable or improving, and 15 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Singapore has recorded zero deaths due to COVID-19.

Below are details of the Philippine travelers who tested positive for COVID-19 while already in Singapore:

ANNOUNCED BY MOH ON MARCH 18

Case 279

Male, 71 years old

Singaporean

Recent travel history: Philippines

Imported case

Confirmed on March 17

Confined at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID)

Case 299

Male, 29 years old

Singaporean

Recent travel history: Philippines

Imported case

Links: Family member of Case 259

Confirmed on March 18

Confined at NCID

Case 307

Female, 22 years old

Singaporean

Recent travel history: Philippines

Imported case

Confirmed on March 18

Confined at NCID

ANNOUNCED BY MOH ON MARCH 19

Case 319

Female, 67 years old

Filipino

Singapore work pass holder

Recent travel history: Philippines

Imported case

Link: Contact of case 279

Confirmed on March 18

Confined at Sengkang General Hospital

Case 325

Male, 38 years old

Filipino

Singapore work pass holder

Recent travel history: United Kingdom

Imported case

Confirmed on March 19

Confined at NCID

Case 339

Male, 66 years old

Singaporean

Recent travel history: Philippines

Imported case

Family member of Case 279

Confirmed on March 19

Confined at NCID

Case 340

Male, 27 years old

Singaporean

Recent travel history: Philippines

Imported case

Contact of Cases 222, 307

Confirmed on March 19

Confined at NCID

Singapore noted that in the earlier part of the week, around 70% of its new COVID-19 cases were imported, involving Singapore residents and long-term pass holders who returned to Singapore after traveling abroad.

To stop this trend of imported cases, Singapore advised Singaporeans to defer all trips abroad, in contrast to earlier advisories to defer only non-essential travel.

On top of this, starting 11:59 pm on Friday, March 20, all Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, and short-term visitors entering Singapore will have to stay home for 14 days upon entry. Violators of this stay-home notice face prosecution under Singapore laws, or revocation of their work or reentry permits. – Rappler.com