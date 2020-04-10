MANILA, Philippines – The US-ASEAN Business Council has launched a COVID-19 Digital Dashboard that aims to be a one-stop resource in understanding how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Southeast Asia.

The dashboard, which can be accessed at covid19.usasean.org, tracks government actions across Southeast Asia, posts background information on national emergencies declared in the region, and provides the latest updates on the movement of people, goods, and services per country.

The dashboard also collates all of the critical updates and reports that the US-ASEAN Business Council released to date, to make it easier for its members and the public to better understand the full picture of what is happening across the region right now and in the months to come.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge to the global economic system in modern history and has significantly altered business operations and supply chains across ASEAN and the rest of the world,” said Alexander C. Feldman, chairman, president, and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council.

The US-ASEAN Business Council is a 36-year-old advocacy organization of US corporations operating in Southeast Asia. Some of its members include Amazon, Apple, Coca-Cola, Facebook, and Pfizer.

Malaysia has the most number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia with 4,228 cases, including 67 deaths. It is followed by the Philippines which has 4,076 cases and 203 deaths.

As of Friday morning, April 10, the global coronavirus death toll has reached 94,000. – Rappler.com