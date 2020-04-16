This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

TOKYO, Japan – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, April 16, extended a state of emergency due to the coronavirus to cover the whole country to stem the spread of the disease.

"Areas where a state of emergency should be carried out will be expanded from the seven prefectures to all prefectures," Abe told a special meeting of medical experts called to discuss the disease.

Abe had already declared a month-long state of emergency in seven regions, including Tokyo, where a recent spike in cases has prompted warnings that emergency medical facilities could collapse.

More to follow. – Rappler.com