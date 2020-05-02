Rappler Talk: Why COVID-19 cases exploded in Singapore
SINGAPORE – Singapore has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. Most of these are migrants living in workers' dormitories.
From being a “gold standard” in managing COVID-19, what happened to the Lion City?
Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel talks to Alex Au, vice president of Transient Workers Count Too, a nongovernmental organization advocating migrant workers’ rights.
Watch this Rappler Talk interview.