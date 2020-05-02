Bookmark to watch this interview at 8:30 PM

SINGAPORE – Singapore has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks. Most of these are migrants living in workers' dormitories.

From being a “gold standard” in managing COVID-19, what happened to the Lion City?

Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel talks to Alex Au, vice president of Transient Workers Count Too, a nongovernmental organization advocating migrant workers’ rights.

Watch this Rappler Talk interview. – Rappler.com