This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

TOKYO, Japan – Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, May 25, lifted the state of emergency imposed nationally to combat coronavirus following a sharp decline in the number of new cases.

"We had very stringent criteria for lifting the state of emergency. We have judged that we have met this criteria," Abe told a nationally televised news conference.

"Today we will lift the state of emergency nationwide," he said.

More to follow. – Rappler.com