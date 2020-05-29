MANILA, Philippines – In a communication to the United Nations filed earlier this week, Indonesia invoked the 2016 Hague ruling that struck down China’s claim to historic rights in the South China Sea.

Rappler first reported on Thursday, May 29, that Indonesia publicly and explicitly spelled out its support for the ruling in a note verbale addressed to UN Secretary General António Guterres on May 26. (READ: In rare move, Indonesia raises Hague ruling vs China)

The note had stated its position in opposing a series of circular notes filed by Being in relation to Malaysia’s application to define the limits of its extended continent shelf.

Throughout December 2019 to April 2020, China lodged notes against Malaysia’s application and positions taken by the Philippines and Vietnam against it.

In particular, the Philippines had rejected China’s insistence that its claims in the maritime area "comply with international law.” It likewise reiterated the landmark 2016 Hague ruling affirmed Manila's sovereign rights in the West Philippine sea and invalidated Beijing's 9-dash line it used to assert sweeping claims of ownership.

Asia maritime expert Greg Poling pointed out Indonesia’s move was an "important building block" for the Philippines and Southeast Asian countries in finding unity among their positions in the South China Sea.

Read a copy of Indonesia’s note verbale below:

– Rappler.com