HONG KONG – Hong Kong protesters Thursday, June 4, defied a coronavirus ban against a mass vigil commemorating the anniversary of China's Tiananmen crackdown to enter a landmark city park, AFP reporters on scene said.

Around 100 people entered Victoria Park after surrounding barriers were toppled, and began massing on football pitches inside, chanting slogans while holding candles.

