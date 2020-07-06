HONG KONG – The world must stand in solidarity with Hong Kongers after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous city, activist Joshua Wong said Monday, July 6, vowing to continue campaigning for democracy.

Wong, one of the city's most prominent young activists and a figure loathed by Beijing, was speaking outside a court where he and fellow activists are being prosecuted for involvement in last year's democracy protests.

China enacted a sweeping security law for the restless city last week, banning acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The law has sent a wave of fear through the city, and criminalised dissenting opinions such as calls for independence or autonomy. (READ: Criticizing China abroad? Beware of Hong Kong security law)

At his court appearance on Tuesday, Wong, 23, remained unbowed.

"We still have to let the world know that now is the time to stand with Hong Kong," he told reporters.

"They can't ignore and silence the voice of Hong Kong people. With the belief of Hong Kong people to fight for freedom, we will never give up and surrender to Beijing." – Rappler.com