This is a developing story. Please refresh updates.

SEOUL, South Korea – Missing Seoul mayor Park Won-soon – long seen as a potential South Korean presidential candidate – has been found dead, Yonhap news agency reported police as saying early Friday, July 10.

Park was reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct and his daughter reported him missing on Thursday, July 9, police said earlier, adding that he had left his house after saying what sounded like "last words."

More to follow. – Rappler.com